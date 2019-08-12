It's well documented at this point that NBA players around the league are fairly disgusted by the new NCAA rule that states agents must have a university degree if they want to represent one of its players. This mandate has been called the "Rich Paul Rule" because Paul is one of the biggest agents in the world and achieved greatness without going the traditional route. Today, Paul penned an op-ed in The Athletic about the whole ordeal and he had some choice words for the NCAA's discriminatory practices.

Per Paul:

"Requiring a four-year degree accomplishes only one thing — systematically excluding those who come from a world where college is unrealistic. Does anyone really believe a four-year degree is what separates an ethical person from a con artist? Let’s also be clear that once the NCAA requires a four-year degree for athletes 'testing the waters,' it’s only a matter of time until this idea is socialized, no longer questioned, and then more broadly applied. We all know how this works. Unfair policy is introduced incrementally so people accept it because it only affects a small group. Then the unfair policy quietly evolves into institutional policy. I’m not sure what the technical term is for that because I didn’t finish college but I know it when I see it."

Paul's biggest client, LeBron James, took to Twitter to show support for his guy as he retweeted a quote from the article and simply said: "StayWokeFolks." It's clear that James and Paul feel as though there is a bigger intention at play here and they will stop at nothing until something is done about it.