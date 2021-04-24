Kendrick Lamar is one of the best artists in the world and his discography is as rock-solid as it gets. There are virtually no blemishes on his record and over the last four years, fans have been waiting patiently for him to drop a new album. His last project was Damn and it was an international success that won numerous awards and even got Kendrick a Pulitzer. Since then, it's felt like an eternity since Kendrick last dropped and fans are starting to grow just a little bit concerned.

LeBron James is one of those fans and recently, he took to Twitter with an inquiry about where Kendrick is right now. It's clear that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wants to listen to some new music, and he would prefer it to drop sooner rather than later.

"Man I miss @kendricklamar! In dying need of his gifts/presence right now," LeBron wrote. There are certainly plenty of other fans out there who feel the exact same way, especially when you consider just how classic Kendrick's albums are. Many are curious as to what he has been cooking up, and hopefully, 2021 will bring us that new project.

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET