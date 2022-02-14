If you are a sports fan, then you already know by now that the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game came down to the wire, and in the end, it was the Rams who won by a score of 23-20. This was one of the closest Super Bowls we have seen in a while, and it was certainly a game for the ages, that fans will remember for a very long time.

LeBron James was in attendance, and he got to see a fellow Los Angeles sports team come through and win a title. Of course, his Lakers were able to do the same thing in 2020, as were the L.A. Dodgers, who won the World Series that same year.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the Lakers were not able to conduct a championship parade, and it is still something that wears on LeBron's mind. In fact, LeBron took to Twitter today, where he offered a proposition for both the Rams and the Dodgers. Simply put, he wants all three teams to do a parade together.

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions," LeBron said.

It's unlikely that this idea will pan out, although it would be an event for the ages. Let us know if you think this is a good idea, in the comments below.