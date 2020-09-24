The anger over the disappointing news of the insignificant charges levied against only one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor has only been growing, with scores of people hitting the streets to protest and even more speaking out across all platforms.

LeBron James, who was been consistently vocal about social justice issues, took to Twitter to voice his outrage.

"The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN," he declared, indignant.

James has become known for voicing his opinion despite vitriolic attacks from his critics and didn't back down from using his platform to call it like it is.

"We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life," he wrote. "Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!"

He doubled down on his promise to "change [the reality for Black women] as much as I can and even more," sending out a message of love to his "Black queens."

T.I. hopped on Instagram to co-sign LeBron's celebration of Black women.

The outrage is unlikely to fizzle out soon and it's important for those with large platforms to keep Breonna Taylor's case visible.