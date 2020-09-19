LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a dominating start to the Western Conference Finals on Friday night as they defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-114. It was a massive when and the first time this postseason that the Lakers have taken a Game 1. Players like Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were dominant in the paint, while LeBron most faciliated and felt things out.

Following the match, LeBron had a bone to pick with the media, as he wasn't exactly happy about who ended up winning MVP. Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo won the honor, although LeBron felt disrespected. On Twitter and after the game, LeBron lamented the fact that the voting is always way off and that he first realized this back in 2013.

“The voting scale is a little weird to me sometimes,” James told Clutch Points reporter Tomer Azarly. “I mean if you take 2012 — if you just stick with me here — 2012-13, I had a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year and also MVP on the same season. And that year Marc Gasol was rewarded as Defensive Player of the Year. But he made second-team All-Defense.”

LeBron was already motivated coming into this postseason, but now, it's clear that he's ready to take over. If anything, Denver should be very scared.

