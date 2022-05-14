LeBron James appears to be enjoying Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, as the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a video of himself vibing to the new album on his Instagram Story, Friday. In the clip, James can be seen dancing in his backyard to “Mirror,” and “Rich Spirit.”

"Vibes!!!! So tough," he captioned one of the videos with several fire emojis.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released on Friday, marking Lamar's first full-length album as a lead artist since 2017's Damn. The project quickly amassed the most first-day streams for any album in 2022 on Apple Music. On Saturday, he followed up by releasing a music video for the track, "N95."



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Friday isn't the first time that James has shared praise for Lamar's music. Back in 2017, he explained why he considers the Compton rapper to be one of the best in the game.

"The guy is an unbelievable talent," James said at the time. "His wordplay and his lyrics is unbelievable. And it hit home for me at times because I was a kid that grew up in the inner city. His story of, the notion of you either play basketball or sell drugs or that’s it. There’s no out. You become a statistic. As an African-American kid growing up in the inner city, they don’t believe that you can get out and become something. That’s why I’m able to relate to a lot of his lyrics and relate to a lot of his stories. So he’s an unbelievable artist, an unbelievable person."

Check out James's new Instagram video below.

