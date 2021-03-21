LeBron James showed his support for Benny The Butcher, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday. James uploaded a video of himself jamming to Benny's "Overall" off of his new album, The Plugs I Met 2.

The new album released on Friday, March 19th, and is a follow-up to Benny's 2019 project, The Plugs I Met. James has shown his love for Benny's music on social before.



Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

During the Lakers' loss, James suffered a high ankle sprain after colliding with Solomon Hill, who was attempting to steal the ball.

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!" he tweeted after the game. "I’m hurt inside and out right now. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left."

Following James' exit, there was speculation regarding Hill's play being a genuine basketball move. Multiple Lakers criticized Hill's action on the play, while the Hawks' forward defended himself on social media later that night.

"Would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely... he knows that," Hill tweeted Saturday. "That’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie."