Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Nike have another special edition "More Than An Athlete" sneaker set to drop on Christmas Day, following up the Uninterrupted x Nike Air Force 1 Low that released in October. This time around, they're bringing the customizable "More Than" design to the Nike LeBron 17.

The Nike LeBron 17 "More Than An Athlete" incorporates an interchangeable tongue guard and an erasable paneled midsole, allowing players to write their own personal messages on their kicks just like LeBron. Similar to the aforementioned AF1 Low collab, the kicks will also come with two markers - one black, one blue.

The sneakers will be available globally on Christmas Day, December 25 for the retail price of $225. LeBron will debut the kicks on the court that night at Staples Center as the Lakers take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00pm ET.

Check out the official images below.

Nike

