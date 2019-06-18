LeBron James is a man who has his hand in many different baskets. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been winning on and off the court for two decades now and is looking to secure even more bags as he enters the final stages of his historic career. Just a couple of weeks ago, LeBron took to Instagram where he announced that he would be partnering with the luggage company Rimowa as he has been using their products for a long time. LeBron explained how the partnership felt natural and now, the two are putting some pretty nifty promotional campaigns together.

This first campaign was shared on LeBron's Twitter account and talks about the long road James has been on to superstardom. He talks about all the places he's gone with the overall theme of the commercial being travel. He also talks about being bigger than basketball and wanting to aspire to something great, which means speaking out about the things you care about.

When you're a man on the move, you need luggage that you can trust and it appears as though The King swears by this brand. Perhaps we will see even more collaborations in the future as their partnership wears on.

Now LeBron just has to worry about winning on the court again, because he's clearly doing well off of it.