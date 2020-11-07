While the NBA season only finished about three weeks ago, it's clear that the NBA is looking to get things off the ground as soon as possible for next season. In fact, the league originally proposed a start date of December 22nd, and yesterday, the players approved it. Now, the league will have teams begin their training camps on December 1st while the official start to free agency will most likely start a couple of weeks before that.

This is bad news for teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat who were playing basketball for longer than any other team in the league. Older players like LeBron James are now being expected to get back in the gym sooner than anticipated and as it turns out, LeBron isn't too impressed by it all. The Lakers superstar even took to his IG story with a facepalm emoji, which succinctly shows his thoughts on the matter.

Analysts like Kendrick Perkins have stated that LeBron will actually be just fine regardless of how early the season starts although, at LeBron's age, it's clear that these shorter breaks will prove to be harder on his body.

With the season just a few weeks away, we'll just have to see how LeBron responds to the adversity.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images