Nike has today announced released details for LeBron James' Uninterrupted Nike Air Force 1 Low collab, which will come equipped with a pair of sharpies, allowing wearers to customize their own pair.

Check out LeBron's unboxing of the special edition AF1s below.

The kicks come equipped with an all-white upper, highlighted by a blue outsole and blue laces. Additional details include the words "I Am Uninterrupted" on the rand, a double Swoosh and a reflective heel that provides some added pop. Below the "More Than"-emblazoned heel counter, the shoe features space for immediate customization.

Per Nike:

"This creative license harnesses the power of individual communication to unite communities in shedding labels and preconceptions, and takes sneaker culture's most democratic silhouette and transforms it into a billboard for empowerment."

The Uninterrupted x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available via Uninterrupted on October 7, followed by a wider release via Nike on October 10. The kicks will be offered in full-family sizing.

Check out the official images below.

