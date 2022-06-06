LeBron James is one of the biggest stars to ever grace the basketball court. Having said that, it should be no surprise that his memorabilia sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction. In some instances, his stuff will sell for over a million if it is rare enough.

Recently, Goldin Auctions seemingly hit the holy grail of modern card collecting as they are set to begin the bidding process for a new LeBron card on June 8th. This card just so happens to be the Triple Logoman which contains NBA patches from LeBron's days with the Cavs, Heat, and even the Lakers. According to TMZ, this is one of the rarest cards in the world and there is a feeling that it could sell for over $6 million.

"The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” Ken Goldin told TMZ. A Honus Wagner baseball card sold for $6.6 million which is the record as far as trading cards are concerned. With this Triple Logoman, some feel that the record could be broken again. More conservative estimates have this card selling for between $2.5 and $4 million, which is still a whole lot of money.

It remains to be seen how much this card will sell for although it can be said that the person who currently holds this item is in for a massive payday.

