The Los Angeles Lakers intend to start LeBron James at the point guard position next season alongside shooting guard Danny Green, according to a report by Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The 6'8 point-forward averaged 27.4 points to go along with 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists in a career-low 55 games for the Lakers last season. Other point guards currently on the Lakers roster are Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook and Rajon Rondo.

LeBron, who will be entering his 17th NBA season, is among the most gifted passers in the game and he's no stranger to bringing the ball up the court and conducting the offense. Now that head coach Frank Vogel is prepared to slot the four-time MVP at the starting point guard position, it presents a nightmare matchup situation for opposing guards.

As mentioned, LeBron is expected to start in the backcourt with Danny Green, who the Lakers recently signed to a two-year $30 million deal after missing out on Kawhi Leonard. The team also reached a one-year deal with DeMarcus Cousins, and a two-year deal with veteran shooting guard Avery Bradley.

Los Angeles also inked deals with Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels, while re-signing shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center JaVale McGee. Third-year forward Kyle Kuzma and six-time All Star Anthony Davis round out the Lakers roster as it stands right now.