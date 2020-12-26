Sneakerheads and LeBron fans rejoice, there will be a new shoe based around the holidays from the veteran superstar. Fans are getting blessed with the Nike LeBron 18s in a "X-Mas in LA" colorway. James laced up the new sneakers during the Christmas game versus the Dallas Mavericks.

The low sneaker comes in an all-red stitched fabric with a "snow" speckled midsole. Three sparkled fastings are placed along the tongue as a separation between the laces. Subtle green and metallic gold accents dance along the red fabric. The soles are a winter blue, and bring the entire Christmas feel home nicely.

The "X-Mas in LA" LeBron 18 will drop on December 30 for $225.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to run it back this year, and take home another championship. A finals win this year would make the Lakers the franchise with the most championships in NBA history. They are currently tied with the Boston Celtics, their long-time rivals. At the time of this writing, the Lakers are beating the Mavericks 75-61 in the third quarter of their Christmas game. How do you feel about the LeBron 18 "X-Mas in LA" colorway? Cop or drop? Let us know below.