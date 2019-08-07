After a busy free agency period, the Los Angeles Lakers are almost a whole new team and will be looking to build chemistry heading into the season. On paper, the Lakers could be one of the best teams in the league and are even seen as contenders for the championship. LeBron James knows better than anyone just how important it is to build chemistry and he wants to make sure his team is ready to go once the season officially starts in October. Training camp begins in September and for LeBron, that's too long of a wait to get the team together.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, LeBron is planning to hold a minicamp for the Lakers which will actually take place in Las Vegas. This will allow the Lakers to develop some chemistry prior to training camp and could even give them an edge once the season starts.

LeBron has yet to play with Anthony Davis who is his new dynamic duo partner. Last season, LeBron didn't really have a partner in crime but this season, the tables have turned and it seems as though he's ready to maximize their potential.

The Lakers will certainly be one of the biggest stories in the league this season so it will be interesting to see if they can live up to the hype or will be outshined by the Los Angeles Clippers.