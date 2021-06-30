LeBron James celebrated his appearance in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, set to release next month, with a star-studded bash at Six Flags: Magic Mountain last night. G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, G-Eazy, MGK, and Megan Fox were only a number of James' friends that attended the party-- which featured a number of rides and games, some with basketball themes.

Don Cheadle, James' co-star in the Space Jam sequel, was also in attendance. The Six Flags bash is the latest in a string of promotional events for the rollout of the film, which also notably included the release of a movie-inspired LeBron basketball shoe.

The event, complete with a red carpet and a photo-ops, was packed with paparazzi and celebrities' entourages. Promotional activities from the Space Jam company included a basketball court and a shoot out challenge, which found Chris Brown and Tyga going head to head. The R&B singer won handedly against Tyga, who seemed to struggle finding his flow on the court. Chris Breezy donned a shirt of "Tasmanian Devil"- a Looney Tunes character set to appear in the upcoming movie.

LeBron's family was also in attendance. Check out some pictures and reactions below.

Let us know if you're amped for the film's upcoming release.

