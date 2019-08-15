For a while now, LeBron James has been giving himself, as well as others in the sports world, a voice through his incredibly popular HBO show The Shop. James has had a plethora of high profile guests on the show and usually, it results in some wildly entertaining conversations about basketball, entertainment, and culture as a whole. Since the end of the NBA season, we haven't been subjected to the show in a while but that's all about to change as it was announced today that the next season of The Shop will debut on September 3rd.

The season premiere will include some incredibly famous names and will surely be one of the best episodes to release thus far. In a teaser video, Lil Nas X, Charlemagne Tha God, Maverick Carter, CJ McCollum, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, and Kevin Hart can all be seen hanging out. The only person missing is LeBron himself, so we're not exactly sure if he's going to be on the episode at all.

With so many big names in a room together, there is no telling where the conversation will go this time around. It is sure to be entertaining though and we imagine there will be a ton of basketball fans tuning in to see how it all plays out.

Who are you most excited to see on this upcoming episode of The Shop?