LeBron James is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, however, that hasn't stopped him from being slandered by fans and even his peers. The attacks against his play on the court have always motivated him to do better and going into the 2021-2022 season, LeBron has stated that he is coming with a real purpose. Now, LeBron is even more motivated to win his fifth title thanks to a report that came out detailing what executives and scouts around the league think of him.

Every single year, the execs and scouts vote on who they think the best player in the NBA is. This year, LeBron did not get a single vote, which is fairly surprising even when you consider his age. As you can imagine, LeBron didn't take too kindly to this, and now, a beast has been awoken.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter today, James offered a warning to all of his haters, all while thanking them for gassing him up. Needless to say, LeBron is amused by the doubters and heading into his 19th season, he is ready to show people that he is still a champion.

"THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to [gas emoji] me," LeBron wrote. It may just be 10 words, but it's enough to make people realize that LeBron means business right now.

The Lakers have made a plethora of moves in the offseason so far, and it's clear they want to win the title. It's going to be hard, but with a healthy and motivated LeBron on the roster, it's going to be difficult to bet against the Lakers.