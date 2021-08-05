The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big moves and LeBron James doesn't care what anyone thinks about it. Lakers fans were left disappointed last season as the beloved team failed to take home the trophy, but the team is hoping that the new additions will play major roles in aiding in their success in the forthcoming season.

The Lakers will have a crew that includes the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Russell Westbrook, and now that more than half of the team is over the age of 32, there have been critics complaining that the veterans aren't going to be able to keep up with the younger players.

Bron wasn't having any of it and took to Twitter to let the world know that they will prevail, despite the commentary about how they're shaping their team.

"Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way they play, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc!!" wrote the sports icon. "Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it’s begins! That’s all I ask. #ThankYou." The tweet existed for just a few minutes before James swiftly took it down.

Do you think that the Lakers are sizing up a Dream Team? Check out a few reactions below.