LeBron James stresses that he is more than an athlete and with his HBO show called The Shop that is certainly true. The shoe isn't exactly consistent as it airs whenever he can find time to do it. There are always some big celebrity guests on the show so it can be hard to get these people together in one room and get the scheduling right. Regardless, LeBron manages to get it done and yesterday, he teased a brand new episode with one of his most impressive celebrity casts to date.

In the video below, you can see the usual cast of characters like LeBron and Maverick Carter. From there, we see DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs, comedian Bill Hader, and music industry legends like Diddy and Rick Rubin.

Rubin can be a pretty reclusive figure so it will be interesting to see how he fits in with everyone else here. Diddy always makes for an interesting interview and conversation so this latest episode of The Shop is about to be a big one.

If you're looking to watch this, it will air Friday, October 25th at 9:30 PM EST on HBO. Let us know in the comments who you're most interested in hearing from.