LeBron James is easily one of the most famous athletes in the entire world. He is recognizable on a global scale and if you pay attention to pop culture at all, then you should know exactly who he is. While there is no doubt that basketball is his bread and butter, he has also gotten deep into the media game. The NBA superstar has helped produce shows, documentaries, movies, and even albums. With that said, LeBron is a master of the media space.

The one thing that LeBron doesn't have, however, is a podcast. At this point, everyone and their mom have a podcast, except for LeBron. He has steered clear of this domain for a few years now, however, it seems like he might be changing course soon, or at least that is what he is leading on.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the tweet down below, LeBron states that he is thinking of being a guest on a show soon, although there is a chance that he will launch something of his own.

"Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own," LeBron wrote with a thinking emoji to match.

Players like JJ Redick and Draymond Green have excelled in the podcast space and one would assume that LeBron would as well. Only time will tell whether or not a podcast is in his future.