For the last few years, LeBron James has been venturing into the media space. One of his big creations is the SpringHill Company which is seeking to create content that helps uplift the black community and give a voice to those who have been marginalized. According to Variety, SpringHill has a huge project on the way as they have teamed up with CNN Films for a documentary called “Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street."

This movie is going to be a long-form feature on Black Wall Street which was an affluent community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The community was filled with black business owners who were creating wealth for themselves. In 1921, the community was brutalized as many of the black residents were murdered. The event is now known as the "Tulsa Race Massacre" and aside from a few depictions in popular culture, it is a piece of history that has been widely removed from the books. Now, SpringHill and CNN Films are looking to educate people on what really happened.

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend

“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” SpringHill’s chief content officer Jamal Henderson explained in a statement. “We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate. With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism. We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”

HBO Max will be streaming the documentary, which is set to release in 2021. With this latest project under his belt, LeBron will certainly be looking to bring even more such content, in the future.

