LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a very interesting Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets last night. In the end, Anthony Davis scored on a three-point shot to win the game by a score of 105-103. It was perhaps the biggest moment of the Lakers' playoff run thus far, and fans were ecstatic to see that ball go in near the buzzer.

Following the game, James received some criticism for a topsy turvy fourth-quarter, that saw him defer to AD on the final play of the game. Pundits like Skip Bayless felt like LeBron was trying to get himself out of having to take the final shot, which no one knows if that was truly the case. Either way, LeBron wasn't impressed with the criticism following the game and decided to take a shot at all of his haters, with a pretty straightforward statement that we seldom see from the Lakers superstar.

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants," James said.

Now, the Lakers have a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series and it appears to be a foregone conclusion that they'll be going to the NBA Finals.