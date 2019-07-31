Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has completely cornered the "Taco Tuesday" market, taking the internet by storm with a new video each and every week in celebration of the beloved mexican dish.

At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised if there's a King James taco truck located outside of Staples Center for each and every Lakers game in the upcoming season. At the very least, the Lakers should have some sort of taco promotion for all Tuesday night home games in the upcoming season.

Most recently, LeBron serenaded his tacos with before devouring them, as he continues to find new ways to honor his favorite weekly holiday. But his song doesn't come close to the "Taco Tuesday" remix created by @Sickickmusic, which features clips from the OG Taco Tuesday video that LeBron posted with his kids.

Check out both videos in the posts embedded below.