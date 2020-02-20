UPDATE: Attorney's for Uninterrupted have responded to Game Plan's accusations with the following statement: "The complaint filed by Game Plan today is meritless and contains numerous factual inaccuracies. Uninterrupted owns prior rights in and to the More Than An Athlete trademark."

LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes in the world and he has a ton of endeavors outside of the sports world. One of his biggest accomplishments is his Uninterrupted brand which boasts television shows like HBO's The Shop. One of the slogans that has been a huge part of the shoe is "More Than An Athlete." LeBron has used this slogan on shoes and constantly refers to himself as someone who goes above and beyond the realm of sports. Over the last couple of years, James has centered many of his efforts around the "More Than An Athlete" brand.

According to TMZ, a youth organization in Maryland called Game Plan is currently suing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar as they believe he completely ripped off the "More Than An Athlete" phrase. The organization points to a 2017 NBA game where members of Game Plan attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game. The members were wearing T-Shirts that said: "I Am More Than An Athlete."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The organization says LeBron has been monetizing the slogan and since Game Plan holds the registered trademark, they believe they are owed some money. In fact, Game Plan is suing the likes of Uninterrupted, Nike, Disney and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc for $33 million.

Stay tuned for updates on this legal battle as we will be sure to bring them to you.