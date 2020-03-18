LeBron James is one of the biggest names in sports. When you're at the top, people are going to want to swoop in and bring you down if you show any sort of vulnerability. In the world of photography, copyright laws are written in such a way that you can be sued for using an image of yourself, which is an example of how vulnerable celebrities are. Numerous famous people have been sued for using images of themselves on social media, without asking the photographer for permission. Now, LeBron James has become one of those celebs.

According to new court documents, LeBron is being sued by photographer Steven Mitchell for using a photo of himself as a member of the Miami Heat, on Facebook. The lawsuit is for copyright infringement and Mitchell reportedly wants $150,000 in damages.

“Defendants did not license the Photograph from Plaintiff for its Website, nor did Defendants have Plaintiff’s permission or consent to publish the Photograph on its Website," the lawsuit reads.

It remains to be seen what will become of this lawsuit as time goes on. LeBron has yet to comment on the matter and considering there are heavy legal implications, we expect his silence will carry on until more details are revealed.

