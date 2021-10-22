LeBron James has accomplished a lot throughout his NBA career, although there are plenty of accolades that he can still acquire. For instance, James is working towards becoming the highest-scoring player of all time. He is currently third on the all-time list and he is currently chasing the likes of Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Despite James' talent, he remains on the lower end of championships won when you compare him to the all-time greats. Players like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Tim Duncan all have five championships, meanwhile, Michael Jordan has a whopping six. LeBron is consistently compared to MJ, and as the Lakers star told ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he is still chasing six rings.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Per McMenamin:

"James already replaced Michael Jordan as the premier postseason scorer back in 2017 and told ESPN at the start of training camp that adding to his four championships in hopes of getting closer to Jordan’s six remains a deep passion. “I still have a burning desire inside of me to want to continue to win and hold Larry O’Brien’s Trophy at the end of the season,” James said."

Time is running thin on winning those rings, although this Lakers roster seems poised to deliver him a fifth title. It remains to be seen whether or not they can get it done, but if there is one thing for certain, LeBron needs to be in win-now mode as he approaches the age of 40.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

[Via]