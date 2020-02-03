Before the G-Wagon reigned supreme, once upon a time the Hummer silhouette was the ultimate bulky symbol of status. That was until consumers started to get hip with the environmental and costly implications of the truck's fuel economy, or lack thereof.

Now, as we enter the new decade, the brand is coming back in a form that addresses its greatest setback as GMC, which now owns the model truck, used the Super Bowl as a prime opportunity to introduce its newest zero-emissions Hummer EV, with a little help from LeBron James.

In the ad, James is symbolic of a "dominance" that the brand claims will be found in the new vehicle. It touts specs such as 1,000 hp and reported 11,500 lb-ft of wheel torque. According to new reports, however, this torque is misleading as it could vary.

"1,000 horsepower will sound like this," reads the ad. "11,500 pound-feet of torque will sound like this. 0 to 60 in 3 seconds will sound like this. Pure dominance will sound like this."

The ad was set to air ahead of the Super Bowl, but Kobe Bryant's untimely death reportedly caused GMC to hold off on the rollout. The Hummer EV is set to be fully unveiled exactly 10 years (almost to the day) after it was officially shut down in 2010.