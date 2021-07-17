Despite his early departure from the NBA playoffs, Lebron James' hard work continues to pay off and pay well. Following the long-awaited release of the SpringHill Co. produced Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, which stars James, the company has received a valuation of $750 million as revealed in talks with potential investors. James and longtime friend Maverick Carter founded video production company SpringHill Co. and don't plan to sell the entire enterprise altogether, though possibly in small pieces. While James' role in the Space Jam sequel and an upcoming Fortnite collaboration has kept him busy, his work with the company is as profitable as ever. Among those interested in purchasing pieces of the company are Nike and other prominent tech companies and video providers.

As James approaches a $1 billion personal net worth, investors seem to be keen on SpringHill Co.'s involvement in the Space Jam sequel as well as a number of upcoming projects. These projects include credits on a remake of the beloved 1990 film House Party with New Line Cinema and Hustle, a Netflix original movie starring Adam Sandler. The company will also continue having a hand in content catered to young people with Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films Fantasy Football live action movie, which will be executively produced by StoneHill Co. and released in 2022.

James and Carter's company has managed to raise an impressive amount of money for StoneHill Co. despite a limited existing portfolio. Guggenheim Partners, Sister Production Company, and UC Investments are all investors in StoneHill Co.

The grind never stops for LeBron!

[via]