When it comes to the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a lot of fake news out there. From injecting yourself with Lysol to caping for Herd Immunity, we have truly seen it all from our politicians. When it comes to the world of sports, there also seems to be a dose of fake news in regards to whether or not leagues are about to cancel their seasons.

Recently, there have been reports that some executives and agents would prefer if the season was canceled. Well, LeBron James has been keeping up to date with these rumors and he is here to shut them all down. Just minutes ago, James took to his Twitter where he shot down claims of the NBA canceling the season, once and for all.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true," LeBron wrote. "Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

LeBron's comments should come as good news to basketball fans everywhere as the Lakers star makes it seem like the league will return, no matter what. A lot can happen between now and the league's proposed target date although as avid sports fans, we can only hope.