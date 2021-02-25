LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are among the favorites to win the NBA championship this season. Ever since taking the title in 2020, fans have been hoping for a repeat which would give LeBron his fifth championship. While they had a great start to the regular season, the Lakers are starting to falter as they are without their big man Anthony Davis, due to an injury. Now, LeBron has had to carry the team, and it's been too much of a burden to bear.

Last night, the Lakers lost in a blowout to the Utah Jazz and as a result, the team is on a four-game losing streak. Considering how much Davis means to the team, this shouldn't be surprising, although it is certainly worrying if Davis doesn't end up coming back anytime soon. After last night's game, LeBron spoke to reporters about the streak, and how he feels about it all.

“It’s a tough stretch for us, but this won’t define who we will be for the rest of the season or the long haul,” LeBron said. Simply put, LeBron knows that these results are temporary.

Davis is expected to be back in the lineup during the month of March although, at this point, there is no guarantee that this will be the case. Hopefully, Davis will be able to get back to 100 percent in due time and help this Lakers team get back on track.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images