After losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, not many people were giving the Toronto Raptors much of a chance to be good this season. Instead, they have surpassed the expectations are looking like a team that could repeat as NBA Finalists. Last night, they showed exactly what they are made of as they defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 107-92. Point guard Kyle Lowry was especially busy as he scored 33 points and gave the Lakers all sorts of problems.

Following the match, LeBron was asked about the Raptors and whether or not the Lakers are in trouble moving forward. James reiterated that this is only one game although he couldn't help but give props to the reigning NBA champions.

“Great team. No if’s, and’s or but’s… well coached… Championship DNA,” James said per ESPN. “The media may not give them as much credit because Kawhi is gone but players know what type of team they are.”

Moving forward, the Raptors are second place in the Eastern Conference while the Lakers are first in the West. Depending on how things play out, there are two teams that could easily find themselves in an NBA Finals matchup against each other.

Either way, we're excited to delve into these playoffs.