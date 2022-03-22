LeBron James returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio last night as he and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cavaliers. It was a huge game for LeBron as he dropped 38 points all while adding a triple-double to his stats totals. It was a truly incredible and magical game that even saw him leap over Kevin Love for a poster dunk.

The Lakers have not had a lot to cheer for this season, however, last night's game was definitely a step in the right direction as this team looks to make the playoffs and perhaps even upset a team like the Phoenix Suns.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

After his big night in his hometown, LeBron took to Instagram with one of his signature posts filled with important snapshots and hashtags.

"'There’s no place like home, There’s no place like home' *Dorothy voice as I clicked my kicks together last night in the Land!" LeBron wrote. Clearly, he was excited to be back in the city where it all started, and getting that win made it all that much sweeter for him and the squad.





Hopefully, for LeBron and his Lakers, last night was a sign of things to come as the regular season comes to an end.