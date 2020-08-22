Of all of the players in the NBA, LeBron James has been one of the most politically engaged. While some fans find this to be tiresome, others are excited about LeBron's foray into politics and are always encouraging him to speak out more. His most recent venture has been his "More Than A Vote" organization which is hoping to put an end to the voter suppression that has plagued US elections for decades. With the US election happening on November 3rd, James has been hard at work to educate people and guide them towards whomever they think is the best man to lead the country.

LeBron recently appeared on Jemele Hill and Cari Champion's brand new Vice TV show called "Stick To Sports," where they had a conversation about politics and how LeBron plans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. During the conversation, LeBron noted that many of his friends think he should run for President some day.

When asked if he would actually do it, LeBron wasn't too convinced as he rightfully noted just how much work it is. Regardless, he still wants to keep himself engaged in politics as his current goal is to get Donald Trump out of the White House.

While all of this is going on, LeBron and his Lakers are looking to win an NBA championship, which adds an extra layer to LeBron's efforts.