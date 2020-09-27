LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the best duo in the entire NBA this season. They helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to first place in the Western Conference standings, and as it stands, they look as though they are primed to win an NBA title together. Since last year, it became apparent that these two would probably link up, and now that they are on the same team, it's clear they have as much chemistry as any duo in the history of the league.

Following last night's big win to secure their place in the NBA Finals, LeBron spoke about his relationship with AD and just how much they mean to one another. Based on his comments, it's obvious their bond runs deep.

“I just don’t want to let him down. And I’m not even talking about on the floor,” James said. “I don’t want to let him down…And then, it’s funny because it’s kind of rubbed off on me, because he doesn’t want to let me down. You’ve seen the movie Step Brothers before, right? There it is. I get on his nerves a lot. I go in and mess with his drums when nobody’s watching. That’s me.”

If these two can close out the playoffs with a title, they will certainly be cemented as a top tier duo, even if they've only been together for one season.