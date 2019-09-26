LeBron James has always been known to be a proud father as his son Bronny continues to kill it in AAU basketball. Every week, it seems as though we get a brand new fascinating highlight from the eldest James brother and fans are already excited to see where his career may go in the future. With that being said, you can't forget about James' younger son Bryce who is also making waves in youth basketball.

Recently, a video was posted to Twitter which shows off Bryce's incredible shooting abilities. As you can see, he is draining three-pointers with ease and is already proving himself to be quite the sharpshooter.

In true proud father fashion, LeBron took to Twitter where he gave some praise to his son. It's clear LeBron already sees some potential in Bryce and will certainly be a mainstay at his games in the future.

When your father is LeBron, there are always going to be some pretty hefty expectations coming your way although for now, it's clear Bryce is simply having fun out there. At such a young age, there is always room for growth and Bryce is well on his way to becoming a well-rounded player.

Needless to say, the next generation of basketball is in good hands.