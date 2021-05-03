When the NBA season started, the Los Angeles Lakers were playing some inspired basketball. After coming off of an NBA title, the team wanted to prove they were the best and for the most part, they did. However, players like Anthony Davis began to struggle and then once the injuries came around, the team plummeted. For the longest time, the Lakers were flirting with fifth place in the Western Conference although now, they could very well end up in the play-in round which would potentially take them out of the playoffs.

As it stands, they are tied for seventh with the Portland Trail Blazers and if the team keeps losing, they'll probably end up playing extra games just to reach the playoffs. LeBron James isn't too happy about this as he recently told the media "Whoever came up with that s--- needs to be fired."

What's ironic about this statement is the fact that LeBron was advocating for the play-in tournament last season. However, now that the shoe is on the other foot, he is completely going against his own opinion. While we're sure any other player would feel the same way, this definitely isn't a good look.

If the Lakers want to get themselves out of this situation, the solution is simple: just start winning.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images