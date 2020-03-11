LeBron James and Anthony Davis may have a significant age difference but their friendship knows no bounds. The two have been good friends ever since AD came into the league and over the last year or so, their relationship has expanded thanks to the fact that they are teammates. They always have each other's back and they also have some of the best chemistry in the league. Because of this, the Lakers are first place in the Western Conference with a record of 49-13.

Today, Davis is celebrating his 27th birthday. The superstar has accomplished quite a bit in just a short time in the league and is seen as, at least, a top 10 player. Since today was a special occasion, LeBron had to take full advantage. As you can see in the clip below, LeBron belts out a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday" with lyrics specific to AD.

AD seemed pretty embarrassed by LeBron's singing and immediately flung a piece of fabric in LeBron's direction although the singing continued. LeBron has been on dad mode for a while now and we should have known this was coming considering all of the Taco Tuesday hysteria.

LeBron didn't show us what he got AD for his big day although we can imagine it was pretty awesome. If the two win an NBA title together, that would certainly be the ultimate gift.