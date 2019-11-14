For the last five years now, the Golden State Warriors have been LeBron James' biggest nemesis. Had it not been for the Warriors dynasty, there is a legitimate case to be made that James would have the same amount of championships as Michael Jordan. With this context in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that LeBron doesn't have many nice things to say about the Bay area team. Last night, the Lakers went out there without Anthony Davis and stomped on the Warriors, winning by a score of 120-94.

The Warriors are without Klay Thompson and Steph Curry which is why they have been so bad. LeBron was asked if it was weird to play the former dynasty with a depleted roster and his answer made him seem as though he has no sympathy for what they're going through.

"Not when you in it," James said. "I played them in the Finals without Kyrie [Irving] and Kevin [Love]. So, no." Simply put, James knows what it's like to play with a depleted roster and now, the Warriors are getting a bit of taste of their own medicine.

With a record of 9-2, the Lakers are looking like real contenders this year while the Warriors are on a five-game losing streak at 2-10. Tough scene all around for the fans in San Francisco who have been with the Warriors from the beginning and by beginning, we mean 2015.

