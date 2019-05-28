Nike has churned out several classic Nike LeBron 3 colorways this year, including the "SuperBron" and "Oilers" colorways, as well as the recently released "SVSM" joint. There are surely more LeBron 3s in the works for later this year, possibly even some never before seen colorways like the pair LeBron broke out over Memorial Day Weekend.

The four-time MVP took to instagram to share some footage of the exclusive kicks, which come dressed in all-red, equipped with some glossy, patent leather detailing. Nike has not yet announced any plans to release the all-red LeBron 3s but we wouldn't be surprised if this unreleased rendition makes its way to retailers at some point in 2019.

Check out some on-foot videos of the kicks below.