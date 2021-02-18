Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are two individuals who meant a lot to the city of Los Angeles. Nipsey's music was beloved by millions of people, all while Kobe was able to capture an entire generation's imagination thanks to all of his talents on the basketball court. Tragically, both of these passed away within less than a year of each other, and the city of Los Angeles, as well as the world at large, has been mourning ever since.

Both of these men also meant a lot to the likes of LeBron James, who understands their impact on the city he now resides in. LeBron had met them both on numerous occasions, and since their deaths, he has sought to honor them at every turn. In fact, LeBron now has a special piece of artwork hanging in his house, which features Nipsey and Kobe facing each other, with leafy crowns on their heads.

"Wit me every single day when walking my hallways," LeBron wrote. "[Flag Emoji x Snake Emoji] Continues to live on!"

The piece was created by an artist named Lindsay Dawn, who has also created artwork related to the likes of Malcolm X. They are clearly extremely talented, and it's no surprise LeBron would want something like this in his home. We can only imagine what other tributes he may have lying around.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images