It's been over a month since the NBA was put on hold due to the Coronavirus. Of course, the NBA shut down occurred within minutes after the league found out that one of its players tested positive for the disease. Now, every single player is stuck at home with pretty well nothing to do except for work out and maybe play some video games. As you would expect, LeBron James has been hard at work making sure he is in shape for whenever the season restarts.

Last night, James took to his Instagram page where he showed off his core workout routine, as well as some strength exercises he likes to do with various types of bands. Based on the clips below, it's clear that James has been putting in work and that he won't be messing around when things go back to normal.

Prior to the league shut down, the Los Angeles Lakers were first in the Western Conference and second in the NBA. It was apparent that they were going to be real championship contenders and with LeBron getting up there in age, fans are worried that this shut down could have ruined his final chance at a title.

Hopefully, the league is able to resume and LeBron can fight for that elusive championship with the Lakers.