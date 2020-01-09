LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had some lofty expectations thrust upon them at the beginning of the season. With the addition of Anthony Davis, the Lakers were expected to do big things and there was no guarantee they would be able to do them. Luckily for the Lakers, they have been nothing short of phenomenal this season and currently boast the best record in the Western Conference at 30-7.

On Tuesday night, the team pulled off yet another big win as they blew out the New York Knicks by 30 points. It was a massive game for LeBron James who picked up 31 points and helped carry the team after AD went down with an injury. Afterward, LeBron took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself with his teammates. As you can see, LeBron was showing everyone love and making sure they know they're appreciated.

"Love my brothers!! Gang Gang for real! 🤟🏾🤮. Another 1 at Staples!" LeBron wrote. James has every reason to be excited right now as the team is currently on a 6-game winning streak and has the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs. It's a fun time to be a Lakers fan right now and the team is showing no signs of slowing down.

Their next game will be against the Dallas Mavericks, tomorrow.