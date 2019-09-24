Khalil Mack is one of the best players in the entire NFL thanks to his phenomenal defensive play that has had quarterbacks throughout the league shaking in their cleats. Last night, Mack was a problem all night long for Washington Redskins QB Case Keenum who couldn't seem to escape his wrath. During the first quarter, Mack took advantage of the Redskins lack of offensive line coverage and decimated Keenum who was standing idle in the pocket. Immediately after the sack, Mack did "the silencer" which is a celebration made famous by none other than LeBron James.

LeBron was watching the game at home and immediately took notice of Mack's celly. Before the game was even over, James took to Twitter to say "You a Savage Savage!!!. Congrats on the W(looking that way)." Of course, Mack and the Bears did, in fact, win the game by a score of 31-15.

The Bears have bounced back since an abysmal first game of the season against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky finally looks like he's in a rhythm and fans are excited to see what they can do when it comes time for the playoffs.

Considering just how good Mack is, we wouldn't be surprised if we see "the silencer" more this season.