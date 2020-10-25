The NBA season that just passed was incredibly long although it did finally come to a conclusion two weeks ago as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in six games. It was a series that was a lot more competitive people than people originally thought it would be, and the win helped give many Lakers players their first-ever NBA championship rings. This was especially true for Jared Dudley who was one of the team's role players and considered to be an overall great teammate.

Recently, Dudley got to bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to his hometown of San Diego, where he was surrounded by friends and family. Taking to Twitter, Dudley said "Always said if I ever won a NBA Championship I would bring the trophy back home!" This Tweet received a congratulatory response from LeBron James who exclaimed "And you did just that bro!!!!"

This was a massive triumph for many players and it will be a season they'll never forget. Following the passing of Kobe Bryant, this team promised to win the title and they did it. Not to mention, the stoppage due to the pandemic put the season in jeopardy and no one really knew what would happen.

For Dudley and others, this title will forever mean the world to them.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images