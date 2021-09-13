LeBron James labeled Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a "magician" after a spectacular touchdown pass during the team's 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns, Sunday.

Down 29-20, early in the fourth quarter, Mahomes threw a bomb, 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill while scrambling out to the right.

"Man what!!!" James wrote on Twitter quickly afterward. "Mahomes is SICK! MAGICIAN."



Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Hill was asked about the play after the game and had no way to describe it other than it being classic Mahomes.

"It's just Patrick Mahomes being Patrick Mahomes," Hill said, according to ESPN. "What's crazy is, I was in the locker room and he said 'I didn't even see you — I just saw your little hand sticking up...' But I was able to make a play for the team when they needed me the most."

Praising Hill, Mahomes explained: “If not his speed, that’s probably the best thing that he does — adjusting when the ball is in the air. I think it’s a thing where if he gets past you, you’re trying to get there with everything you have, so (Johnson) was running as hard as he could. He had to adjust and make a play.”

Mahomes finished the game with 337 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Check out Mahomes' highlight play below.

