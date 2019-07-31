Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints made NFL history on Wednesday, as they came to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, making Thomas the highest-paid wide receiver of all-time. Not to mention, the 26-year old All Pro becomes the first non-QB offensive player to sign a deal worth $100M.

The historic deal includes $61M in guarantees, a far cry from the $1.148M he was scheduled to make this season in the final year of his rookie contract. Immediately after news of the deal broke, LeBron James took to social media to show some love to the former Ohio State product.

Thomas played in three seasons with the Buckeyes before being selected 47th overall by the Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has eclipsed 90 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, which includes two Pro Bowl selections and First Team All-Pro honors in 2018.

Last season, Thomas caught 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns, while boasting an 85% catch rate (125 catches on 147 targets) which ranked first in the league, according to NFL.com.

The Saints will kick off the 2019 NFL season at home against the Houston Texans in the first game of ESPN's Monday Night double-header on September 9.