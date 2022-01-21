The Los Angeles Lakers are currently not living up to their hype; as this article is being made, they're currently in 8th place in the West, and their All-Star studded squad consists of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony has a 22-23 record and Frank Vogel currently on the hot seat with the possibility of losing his job. So things are a bit bleak at the moment.

But that doesn't mean the team hasn't had some wins this NBA season, with one particular W located in the jersey department. Recently releasing the stats for this year's jersey sales, the NBA has tallied that the Lakeshow holds the number one spot--more specifically, LeBron James. So apparently, the team being historically bad isn't enough of a repellent to keep NBA fans from getting their hands on King James gear.

(Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Following the King sitting atop the throne is Stephen Curry at #2, Giannis Antetokounmpo at #3, Kevin Durant at #4, and Mavs superstar Luka Doncic sitting at #5. Unfortunately, the only other Laker to find their way onto the best-selling jersey list is Anthony Davis coming in at #7; I guess you have to take the good with the bad, though, right?

