LeBron James has been playing basketball since he was a child and it was his formative years that ultimately set the foundation for the superstar legend he would eventually become. Over the years, LeBron has consistently been given Christmas Day basketball games as he is the biggest draw in the league. As a result, LeBron has become quite accustomed to the experience and he always tries to come through with a win, which is exactly what he did last night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Prior to the big game, LeBron got on Instagram and shared a nice throwback that will certainly get fans feeling a bit nostalgic. The photo looks to be from the late 80s or early 90s and every single piece of furniture down to the TV is a throwback. Of course, LeBron even has the miniature basketball and the Fisher Price hoop, which we're sure got a lot of use.

"Hooping on Christmas Day ain’t nothing new to me! Been doing this and love it even more every year since then! Merry Xmas to all out there!" LeBron wrote. "P.S. what y’all know about the lil tv on top of the big."

LeBron has been transparent about just how hard his mom worked to give him everything and seeing this heartwarming Christmas photo is certainly a great demonstration of that story.

Harry How/Getty Images