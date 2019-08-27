LeBron James has been doing a lot withing the entertainment industry lately and over the last few years, he has been dazzling viewers with his HBO The Shop. The whole premise of the show is LeBron sitting in a barbershop with some of his famous friends while they all talk about a wide range of topics. These discussions tend to be incredibly poignant and feature some perspectives from a diverse group of people. The Shop is set to return on September 3rd and LeBron is excited to show people exactly what he has in store.

Just a couple of weeks ago, a photo from the set of the first episode featured the likes of Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart, Kevin Love, Rob Gronkowski, Charlemagne Tha God, CJ McCollum, and even Maverick Carter. Yesterday, LeBron posted a short snippet of the episode and fans are already excited to see how it plays out.

Based on the clip, you can see that they touch on a few subjects, including the New England Patriots, Gronkowski's partying, anxiety, and even Lil Nas X's announcement that he is gay.

In the post, LeBron clearly states that he couldn't be a part of the episode due to the fact he was filming Space Jam 2 at the time. While it's disappointing we won't see James this time around, we're sure he will be back for future episodes.